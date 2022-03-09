Colonel John Allen Kimball, Jr., Retired, United States Army, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, after a long and joyful life. Allen is survived by the deep love of his life and wife of more than 60 years, Jeanette Bolton Kimball; his son Allen, wife Lisa and their children, Kaitlyn (Lawrence), Jake (André) and Danielle; his son Greg, wife Wendy and their children, Chrisline, Shade, and Sabine; his great-grandson, Spencer; his sister, Catherine Kimball Watkins (Steve); and an abundance of loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Allen was born in Richmond, Virginia, on April 1, 1939, to Allen Kimball and Lucy Tucker Kimball and was reared on the Kimball Family Farm in Manson. Allen was unabashedly proud of his rural upbringing and never forgot the values he cultivated growing up in Manson. He attended Norlina Schools and met his wife, Jeanette Rose Bolton, at Norlina HS in 1955. Allen and Jeanette went on their first date to the North Carolina State Fair, beginning a journey that would last 65 years and take them around the world. Allen was a devoted Christian and was active in Mt. Auburn United Church of Christ from a very young age. He was involved in his local community by participating in Boy Scouts, playing high school sports for Coach Bob Price and driving the school bus. He also attended Boys’ State and was a member of both the Norlina HS student government and Future Farmers of America. In later years, he delighted in telling his children and grandchildren about life in the 1940s and 1950s in Manson and Warren County, including the development of Kerr Dam and the relocation of the Kimball Farm when Kerr Lake was established. One of his favorite stories was recounting the first day the Kimballs had electricity in the family home; as well as some other “tales” about life on the farm.
Allen attended North Carolina State University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and the ROTC program, through which he developed lifelong friendships. He participated in North Carolina State student government and took an active role in the local civil rights movement, encouraging businesses and restaurants to integrate in Raleigh and the surrounding area. Allen graduated from North Carolina State in 1962 with a degree in agriculture and was subsequently commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army. He worked briefly for Douglas Fertilizer while awaiting his call to Active Duty. He and Jeanette were married in August 1961 at Jerusalem United Methodist Church in Paschall, and began a 30-year Army career that would take Allen and “J Rose” through 15 different assignments across the United States and Europe. Allen used his unique language skills, primarily in Italian, flavored with his strong southern accent, to carry him through multiple tours in Italy and Belgium. He also served two tours of duty in Vietnam, the first from 1967-68 at Pleiku, followed by an additional tour in Saigon from 1972-1973. Allen and Jeanette cultivated incredible friendships while serving our country that include many dear Italian friends dating back to their first assignment in Verona, Italy, in the early 1960s through their time in 1977-1978 in Civitavecchia to their final assignment in Rome in 1989-1992, where he served as the US Army Attaché to Italy. Allen was a graduate of both the US Army War College and the Italian Army War College and held a Master’s Degree in History. Allen retired from military service in 1992, and he and Jeanette returned to Manson to the Kimball family home, where he began his post-Army life as the Warren County Economic Development Director. In later years, he served as an adjunct professor at Vance-Granville Community College, and he and Jeanette operated a bed and Breakfast (“Kimball Oaks”) delivering flair and southern hospitality from their home in Manson, delighting their guests with service and stories from their adventures traveling the world.
Allen continued to be an active member of Mt. Auburn as a deacon and was very proud of the fellowship that the church provided to the local community. He was quite fond of walking the Mt. Auburn cemetery with his grandchildren, explaining the family relationships of all the North Carolina Kimballs. He loved showing off his grandchildren at Second Sunday Homecomings and Easter Sunday services, and all of his grandchildren have fond memories of finding that special Easter egg in the Kimball family front yard.
Allen was extremely proud of Warren County and his North Carolina roots. He and Jeanette rarely passed up an opportunity to meet new people and establish friendships, whether they be campers at Kimball Point, new residents in Manson and Warren County or international colleagues and acquaintances who seemed captivated by the simple pleasures of their country life. He and Jeannette proudly supported numerous local businesses and activities in and around Warren County. He loved gardening and his flowers. He was a lifelong woodworker and tinkerer and could “Kimball-rig” most anything to get it going and keep it moving. A true sports enthusiast, he enjoyed relaxing after Sunday church, watching games with Jeanette or in the company of his sons. He was very proud of his service in the Army, and Allen and Jeanette’s annual 4th of July parties were always joyous occasions. His happiest times were centered around his family, whether on vacations to the beach or the mountains or entertaining his grandchildren at the farm, often letting them drive his old tractor or “work” in his workshop or play in the leaves. His travels with Jeannette were the most precious times of his life. These included their recurring trips to Italy, where they could see old friends, eat incredible food, and relax in their adopted home country. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at Mt. Auburn UCC Church, 111 Kimball Point Road, Manson, NC 27553 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Mount Auburn Church of Christ or the Drewry Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Firefighter Drive, Manson, NC 27553.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.