David Thompson, 74, of Henderson, formerly of Bartlett, Tenn., and Perry, Mich., passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov, 8. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled.
David was born on September 1, 1947, in Owosso, Mich., to Norman and Mildred Thompson, who preceded him in death.
After high school, David joined the Air Force, faithfully serving his country for four years. David moved to North Carolina and entered NC State University after meeting the love of his life, Jean Drake. The two were married on July 15, 1972.
David worked for many years as a supervisor for the Parks and Recreation department of Henderson. He became Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Bartlett, Tenn., in the fall of 1997.
Over his successful 20-year tenure, he opened the Bartlett Recreation Center in 2000. Under David’s leadership, the Bartlett Sports Complex was awarded the Sportstown USA recognition by Sports Illustrated on their 50th anniversary in 2014. David retired from the job he loved in 2017.
After his retirement, David took a job at The Henderson Country Club.
He was a respected member of The Henderson First Baptist Church and active in Sunday school.
David is survived by his wife, Jean Drake Thompson, and two sons, Drake and Hannah of Greenville, and Brian and Stacy of Bartlett, Tenn. Grandsons include Davis Drake (14) and William Bryce (11), and granddaughters are Chloe Kay (12) and Ella Kate (8). Brothers, Dale (Sally) and Dan (Karen) reside in Perry, Mich., along with many special nieces and nephews who live down the road and scattered across the country.
Donations in memory of David can be made to Henderson Community Hospice.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
