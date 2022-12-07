Ellen Reid Ellis, 79, of Littleton died at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Dec. 4. The Rev. Carol Taylor and Hospice Chaplain Melissa Fretwell will conduct funeral services at noon today (Wednesday) at the Warren Plains Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Ellen was a native of Littleton born to the late James Howard and Viola Carter Reid.
She was also preceded in death by her siblings, James T. “Jimmy” Reid, Mary Louise Greene, Sally Hortense Lutz, James Howard “Buck” Reid, Marion Justice Stegall and Viola Marie “Bumble Bee” May; and her son-in-law, Larry Satterwhite.
Mrs. Ellis was a graduate of Littleton High School (’63) and a member of Warren Plains Methodist Church. Years ago, she was a Candy Stripe Nurse and later was a sewer at J.P. Stevens. She loved her family greatly and enjoyed shopping, gardening and canning.
She is survived by her three daughters, Donna Grissom Champion Kelly (David), Angela Satterwhite and Melissa Elliott (Chad); her sisters, Patsy Ann Parker and Betty Faye Robertson (Jerry); her brothers, John Perry Reid (Gayle) and Robert Lee “Bobby” Reid; her grandchildren, Amber Keeter (Caleb), Kimberly Martin (Wesley), Emily Elliott and Bethany Elliott; and her great-grandson, Bennett Martin.
The family encourages that memorials be made to the Warren Plains Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 11 am-noon at Warren Plains Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
