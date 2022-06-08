Margaret Lynn “Peggy” Richardson, 69, of Warrenton, passed away on Sunday, May 15. She survived her advanced cancer over her last birthday, but had to cancel her Earth Day/Birthday celebration, as she had entered treatment.
Peggy was born in Baltimore, Md., on April 22, 1953, to the late Dr. Joseph M. White III and Dr. Mary Lou (Touchet) White. She was the only daughter, and the youngest child in the family, but was always included in her brothers’ playtime.
At the age of 3, Peggy moved with her family to Morris Township, N.J., to the corner of Blackberry Lane and South Street. Here she first went to public school and then attended Gill School, (now Gill St. Bernard’s School) and graduated from Morristown High School.
As both of her parents were doctors, Peggy liked to say she was raised as a student of dinner table medicine. Colleagues were often around the dinner table.
Her parents had friends in all kinds of circles, many whom they met while teaching medicine. So at any time, the family would be sharing dinner with close friends of other faiths, cultures, or skin tones. She embraced and valued those differences. Her father once came home and told the family of a remarkable plane trip, where he had sat and talked with the Rev. Martin Luther King for over an hour. Dutch Morial, the first Black mayor of New Orleans, brought his family to visit and stay with Peggy’s family. This was normal at Blackberry Lane. It became remarkable as Peggy came of age and reflected those values in her daily life.
Peggy was a very good chess player and best in the house at the ping pong table. She was brought up with music all around her. She shared the early 78s and 45s with her brothers, but her family often played opera, classical music and show tunes, as well as jazz. As a girl, she learned to play the recorder well enough to sit in with her older brother, Joe, and one of his friends.
As a teen, Peggy was a child of the “British Invasion” and loved the Beatles, Stones, Kinks and other English rock bands. The Nice and Emmerson, Lake and Palmer led her to love many bands who made up the progressive rock movement, like Yes, Genesis and King Crimson.
Peggy played piano and then organ in a basement band. She made many friends, and it was not too long after that she brought home a boyfriend named Dave who brought a whole band named Wintergreen, who needed a practice place and set up in the basement. They were loud…and brilliant, made up of Dave Johnson (later known as Davis Jaynes, who toured with Leslie West), Joe Longo and Ed McGlynn. The second drummer, Jim Cuomo, went on to form a band called Fire Ballet.
Well-traveled abroad, Peggy shared a remarkable tour of Denmark with Ann, her “Danish sister,” and Stephen Skov, and also visited other countries with Ann, like Greece and Italy.
Peggy loved animals and had an interest in horticulture and gardening, growing orchids, roses, irises, and other plants. She loved swimming, skating, the trampoline and horseback riding.
As her friends might tell you, Peggy “was a serious foodie.” She grew up in a kitchen influenced by Julia Child and a book called the “Joy of Cooking.” Most of the family loved culinary preparation, and there might be three prep stations in the kitchen, all going at once. She was an avid reader, and mysteries or the humorous novels of Terry Pratchet were favorites. So was The New Yorker magazine.
While dating and living with her future first husband, Julian W. Robertson, a sound engineer at the House of Music in New Jersey (who later worked as a printer in Warrenton), Peggy came to know some of the top recording artists of the 1970s and developed a close-knit circle of lifelong, cherished friends through music.
Peggy and Julian moved to the Afton-Elberon community of Warren County in 1987, where they had their daughter, Rachel, and settled next to Julian’s mother’s house. Peggy’s mother soon moved in on a small lot, as Mary Lou wanted to be near her daughter and her grandchild.
Some time after her first marriage ended, Peggy met Bobby Richardson, member of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, while working on a political campaign. They married, and she had her second daughter, Amanda. Through this marriage, Peggy began attending the Tribe’s annual Powwow and discovered her love of beading and jewelry-making.
Peggy spent most of her working years as administrative assistant for the Warren County Economic Development Commission. She retired in 2020, completing her career with decades of service.
Peggy was one of Warren County’s biggest cheerleaders. She assisted countless local businesses, business owners, festival organizers, Chambers of Commerce, education and government leaders, community liaisons, and others with everything from filing incorporation paperwork, writing business plans and coordinating new company recruitment visits to designing event fliers, business logos and everything in between. Peggy loved Warren County and its people and was devoted to making it a better place, even when she wasn’t working.
Peggy had a great smile, which she offered to everyone, was generous with her time and gifts, loved to laugh, had a quirky sense of humor, and always remembered to ask her many friends about their children or other family members. She took great pride in seeing others succeed, without definition of what that success looked like, and had a soft spot for the downtrodden and those not being treated fairly.
Peggy enjoyed attending community events, such as plays, art shows, poetry and open mic nights, festivals, and new business openings. She believed in supporting local businesses as much as possible and was always down for an adventure.
Above all else, Peggy loved her two girls, who were her everything.
Peggy is survived by: two daughters and their partners, Rachel Robertson (Aaron Ayscue) of Warrenton and Amanda Richardson (Stephen Fischer III) of Norlina; two brothers and their wives, Stanley T. and Linda White, of Drumore, Pa., and Joseph M. (IV) and Eileen White of Ridgefield, Conn.; nephew, Joseph M. White V of California; family member, Nancy Burns of Gainesville, Va.; and a host of family and friends.
A floating memorial celebration is planned on Sunday, July 10, from 1-3 p.m. at Locorum, 142 S. Main St., Warrenton.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Working Landscapes, 108 S. Main St., Warrenton, NC 27589; or SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, 123 Old Mason Farm Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
