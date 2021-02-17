Clyde Perry Alston, 85, of Newport News, Va., departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 30. A family-only funeral service was held on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home in Hampton, Va.
Mr. Alston was the loving husband of Martha Ann Peppers Alston for almost 53 years. Born in Warren County, he was the son of the late Charlie G. Alston and Eunice Alston. Upon completion of his formal education in Warrenton, he worked various jobs as a dry cleaner and cab driver.
After a three-year enlistment in the United States Army Airborne Division, Clyde worked for a company that manufactured business forms for four years. In 1961, he began his 36-year journey as a shipbuilder with Newport New Shipbuilding. He successfully completed many different assignments, from ship repair to new construction, from rigging to sheet metal.
A humble man, Clyde loved the Lord Jesus Christ. He served as an usher in his church, Ivy Baptist Church, for many years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 11 loving siblings, George Alston, Mattie Austin, Theodore Alston, Charlie G. Alston, Lillian Knox, Eugene Alston, Matthew Alston, William Alston, Alma Grey Alston, Beverla Alston and Waverly Alston.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Alston; children, Joseph Bynum of Newport News, Va., Maurice Ford (Sheena) and Dr. Clyde Reginal Alston (Charisse), all of Hampton, Va.; four grandchildren, Amber, Skylar, Jonathan Perry and Reyna; siblings, Thurston Alston, Roosevelt Alston (Pearlene) and Eunice Valentine, all of Warrenton; Pattie Jones of Newark, N.J., and Richard Alston of Macon; sister-in-law, Tara J. Peppers of Wilson; special cousin, Eulanda Banks (Richard) of Hampton, Va.; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors
