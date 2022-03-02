Charlie Jackson “Dick” Kersey, 81, departed this life on Sunday, Feb. 20. Eulogistic Services were conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at New Providence Christian Missionary Baptist Church by the Rev. Kathard Marks, pastor. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Kersey was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Warren County to the late Tommie J Kersey and Margaret M. Kersey.
Charlie was educated in the Warren County public school system. He was employed for numerous years as a Farmer and gained an impressive reputation in the Oine Community of Norlina.
At an early age, he joined the Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ in Manson.
Charlie was married to the late Mable J. Williams, and their union was blessed with three children. Later in life, Charlie married the former Bernice Tuck and gained four additional children.
In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by one son, Charlie D. Kersey; one brother, James; and four sisters, Annie Bell, Mary, Ida and Katherine.
Those left to cherish his memory are: his loving, caring and devoted wife, Bernice T. Kersey; five children, Patricia Moss (James), Jeffrey Kersey, Angie Kersey, Leonard Boyd (Tammy) and Denise Spicer (Chris); 13 grandchildren, Charles, Natalia, Dionne, James, Joseph, Anthony, Chris, Tiffany, Charlie,Jr., Malik, Kyanna, Janiya and Tyler; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Emma Williams; two brothers-in-law, James Burton and Thomas Jiggetts; one sister-in-law, Hattie Kersey; one goddaughter, Lorraine Hardy; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Danny Bolton, Daniel Bolton, Don Dunson, Curley Tuck, Wayne Tuck and Malik Opiyo. Floral bearers were Perceda Faulcon, Faye Terry, Lorraine Hardy, Dana Johnson, Mary Dunson and Cordelia Evans.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.