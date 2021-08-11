Deaconess Helen H. Williams, 91, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 4. A Celebration of Life was held graveside at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, at Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church.
Deaconess Williams was born Sept. 6, 1929, to the late Thomas Henderson and Pattie Wortham Henderson in the Ridgeway community of Warren County. Affectionately called “Feet” by family and friends, she was the last sibling of her birth family. She accepted the Lord Jesus Christ at an early age and became a member of Ridgeway Baptist Church.
In 1952, she married Alonza Thomas Williams, and they moved to Virginia. In her later years, she Deaconess Williams returned with her husband to Norlina, and they joined Spring Green Missionary Baptist Church in Warrenton. Before her late husband’s passing, they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Deaconess Williams was a soft-spoken woman who was a gatekeeper of high godly standards and values in her home and for people of this age. She loved being informed about local, national and world news. Deaconess Williams did not like discord, so she was always promoting harmony.
She loved flowers, wearing beautiful hats and shopping at her favorite store, Roses. She also enjoyed cooking. In her early years, she even wrote poetry. Deaconess Williams absolutely loved music and had a lovely alto voice.
Deaconess Williams’ presence and memory are cherished by her children, Pattie Yankee, Alonza B. Williams (Shari), Evelyn Woods (James Jr.) and David Williams (Racquel); three grandsons, Jasun Willians (Julienne), James Woods III and Jaron Woods; two great-granddaughters, Beyoncée Brady and Ariah Williams; one nephew, John Henderson (Lena); two special cousins and friends, Alice W. Collins and Bertha Williams; and many other cousins and friends.
Deaconess Williams’ motto was “If I can help somebody, my living will not have been in vain.” And help she did, sharing words of encouragement and wisdom, even from her sick bed, until the Master called her to eternal rest.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.