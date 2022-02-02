Joseph Leonard Davis, 33, departed this life in Warrenton on Thursday, Jan. 13. A Celebration of Life was conducted Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 1:30 p.m. at the North Warren School Center in the Wise Community. The Rev. Kathard Marks officiated with Elder Charlene T. Williams and Evangelist Betty Henderson assisting. Burial followed in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Mr. Davis was born May 27, 1988, in Bronx, N.Y. He accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Macon.
Joseph began school at PS 32 Belmont in Bronx, N.Y. After relocating to North Carolina, he was educated in the Warren County school system, graduating from Warren County High School in 2006. He was an exceptional math student.
Joseph graduated from Tulsa Welding School in Jacksonville, Fla. After returning to Warrenton, he worked with Clayton Homes in Oxford.
Joseph is survived by three children, Lyric Davis of Bronx, N.Y., Kinsley Davis of Ridgeway and King Davis of Norlina; his mother, Arlisa Hargrove (Tonya) of Norlina; his father, Joseph Bernard Davis of Bronx, N.Y.; his paternal grandmother, Peggy Myers of Bronx, N.Y.; his companion, Ebony Moore of Warrenton; two brothers, Jamie Davis (Kiriah) of Creedmoor and Chris Rosenbaum of Orlando, Fla.; three sisters, Natasha Davis-Rivera of Orlando, Fla., Serina Davis-Simmons of Atlanta, Ga. and Destiny Davis of Greensboro; three uncles, Maurice Hawkins of Winston-Salem, Justice Reed and Keith Williams, both of Bronx, N.Y.; three aunts, Felicia Williams of Atlanta, Ga., Tonya Vandergraff of Monks Corner, S.C. and Michelle Meyers of Bronx, N.Y.; a special great-uncle, Lindell T. Palmer (Earlene) of South Hill, Va.; a special great-aunt, Rosa Wright of Henderson; special aunts, Ivey Tillman and Minnie Lewis (Mike) of Wise; two special cousins, Annette Davis of Jacksonville, Fla. and Latrice Tillman of Bronx, N.Y.; two special friends who were like brothers to him, Keyon Simmons and David Truelove; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
