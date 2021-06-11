Catherine Read Farrar died on Thursday, June 10, in Norlina, surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 14, at Zion United Methodist Church in Norlina, with burial following at Zion Cemetery.
Catherine was born in Palmer Springs, Va., in 1925 and was the daughter of Stephen Pettus Read and Catherine Robinson Read. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, George Haywood Rea; and half siblings Clement Read, Helen Read McBride and Sadie Read Vick.
Catherine graduated from Norlina High School in 1943 and then attended Elon College. In October 1949, she married Julian Walker Farrar at Zion United Methodist Church in Norlina. She worked at The Warren Record and retired from Branch Banking and Trust.
She was an active member of Norlina United Methodist Church, where she was a member of Missionary Circle 3, taught Sunday school and served on various church committees. She was a past member of the Norlina Woman’s Club.
Catherine was devoted to her family and generous to her community. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She was without equal when it came to creating fun activities with the grandsons when they were young. She enjoyed cooking and was an accomplished seamstress. She assisted Julian in his workshop as he created fine furniture pieces for family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Julian Farrar; daughters, Jane Vaught (Don) and Dr. Ann McBride (Dr. Marvin); grandsons, Andrew Vaught, Matt McBride (Megan) and Dr. Jonathan McBride (Dr. Elizabeth); great-grandson, Harrison McBride; and a niece, Elizabeth Foutz (Jack).
The family requests that memorials be sent to Norlina United Methodist Church or Zion United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.