Edith Faylor Alston Anderson, 88, died on March 12 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. Services were conducted at noon on March 19 at Nelson Chapel Baptist Church in Louisburg by the Rev. Micah Mason, officiating, and the Rev. William E. Maddox III, eulogist. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery in Louisburg.
Edith, a native of Franklin County, was born Sept. 14, 1932, to Harvey Wells and Alice Rebecca Fulwilder Alston.
Edith accepted Christ and joined First Baptist Church in Louisburg, where she played piano and sang in the choir. She later served at St. Matthias Episcopal Church in Louisburg, where she played piano.
Edith graduated from Franklin County Training School, where she was a student leader, majorette and cheerleader.
She majored in music at St. Augustine’s College in Raleigh, where she played piano for required mass, was on the queen’s court for homecoming and joined the Gamma Rho Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She was later active with the sorority’s Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter.
On Nov. 22, 1956, Edith married James Teo Anderson. In 1968, she became the first African American teacher in integrated schools in Franklin County.
After 42 years of teaching music, Edith worked with Alston-Anderson Funeral Service alongside her husband. She served as music director at many local churches.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by siblings, Josephine McAdoo, Harvey (Bubba) Alston, Hurley Alston, Olivia Harris, Belle Moore, Rachel Underwood and Arthur Alston.
She is survived by her husband, James Teo Anderson; daughters, Betty Jean Woods and Tamani Robin Powell (William); grandchildren, Keith Woods (Jennifer), Kimberly Woods, Joplin Patterson, Kelsey Powell and Trey Powell; great-grandchildren, Lloyd Gomes, Sydney Woods, Jordan Gomes and Skylar Wood; sisters-in-law, Nan Dunston (Claude), Annie Graham and Louise Cox; a special daughter, Bernice Egerton; special grandchildren, Brandon (Delicia), Shaun (MiGuana) and Adrienne Egerton, and Michael (Paula), Kevin (Andreasa) and EJ Crudup; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
