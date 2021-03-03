Tasker Polk, 79, of Greenville, passed away on Monday, Feb. 1, at Vidant Medical Center.
Tasker was born on June 26, 1941, in Warrenton to the late James Knox Polk and Ann Hunter Fishel Polk. He loved playing sports while growing up in Warenton, especially baseball.
At age 13, he began piano lessons, which led to a lifelong love of music. After graduating from John Graham High School, he attended East Carolina College, studying piano in the school of music. While there, he studied two summers with Rudolph Ganz in Chicago, and he received first prize at the International Bach Festival competition in Washington, D.C.
After receiving the Sarah Graham Kenan Award in the Performing Arts, he continued his education at the Basel Conservatory of Music in Switzerland, studying with Paul Baumgartner. Tasker lived in Europe for 35 years. He taught piano, and as a concert pianist, performed in Europe, Morocco and the United States.
Later in life, Tasker married his first love, Kay. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for animals and for the wonderful letters her wrote.
Tasker is survived by his wife, Katherine Robinson Polk; sister, Knox Chadwick and her husband, Greg; and aunt, Grace Fishel.
Memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 127 N. Main St., Warrenton, NC 27589; or to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, Utah 84741.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
