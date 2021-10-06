Bertha Marie Debnam Brown, 92, died on Monday, Sept. 27, following a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 9, by John Shelton Woodard, officiating, and Bishop Marcus Debnam, eulogist. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the service at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Brown Family Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Brown was born May 2, 1929, in Warrenton, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Debnam and Mary Alice Davis Debnam. Bertha graduated as valedictorian of her John R. Hawkins High School class.
She joined Coley Springs Baptist Church in Warrenton, where she attended Sunday School and sang in the choir.
Bertha married Clarence Bryant Brown on Aug. 12, 1948. The family moved to New Jersey in 1955.
Bertha worked at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Montclair as a Dietary Aid, advancing to Dietary Supervisor before retiring after 33 years.
She then catered food (The Gray Street Bake Shop) and worked part-time with Montclair Public Schools.
Bertha joined Union Baptist Church of Montclair in 1956, serving in Sunday school, the A’ Capella Choir, Ensemble Choir and Willows Senior Group. In 1959, she was featured on a United Artists recording of “God’s Trombones,” and is honored in the church’s history as a Living Legacy.
Bertha was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence; parents, Robert and Mary Alice Debnam; and siblings, Romney Debnam, Sadie Woodard, McKinley Debnam, Robert Debnam, Albert Debnam, Barbara Jarvis and Walter Debnam.
Survivors include one sister, Celestine Cason; children, Joyce Baucum (Eugene), Juanita Kinchelow (Jeff), Connie Morton (Roy) and Marlon L. Brown (Kathy); nine grandchildren, Tosca Kulendran (Naresh), Kimm Gourdine (Tyshun), Vernon Den-nison (Danielle), Kaili Sanderson (Dexter), Kelli Brown (Robert), Keri Spencer (Joseph), Amber Brown, Leila Brown and Marlon Brown; 21 great-grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Ethel Debnam, Barbara Debnam, Esther Van Jones and Laura Harris (Leon); and other relatives.
Mrs. Brown will lie in repose Friday, Oct. 8, in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.