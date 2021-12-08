Frances M. Williams, 91, of Yardley, Pa., passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 3, at Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her life celebration at 11 a.m. today (Wednesday) at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA. Her burial in St. Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call today from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral chapel.
Born in Princeton, N.J., Mrs. Williams was raised in Princeton and lived in North Carolina and several areas in Lower Bucks County before settling in Yardley six years ago.
Frances graduated from St. Paul’s Catholic Church Grammar School and attended Princeton High School. She was a lifelong equestrian, raised horses, and was a member of the North Carolina Reins Association. Frances enjoyed camping, being in the outdoors and sailing. She was an avid reader, with an interest in history. Additionally, Frances was an animal advocate.
Daughter of the late Cleon and Edna (Hall) Millard, and wife of the late John Cawthorne IV and Arthur J. Williams, she is survived by five children, John (the fifth) and Donna Cawthorne of Doylestown, Pa., Patrick J. and Patricia Cawthorne of Warminster, Pa., William and Janine Cawthorne of Mesa, Ariz., Joanne and Jack Christ of Yardley, Pa., and Matthew H. Cawthorne and Marie Bare of Wayne, Pa.; a brother William Millard of Spring, Texas; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Frances’ name, may be made to Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, P.O. Box 5741, San Angelo, TX 76902 (www.donkeyrescue.org).
