On Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, Barbara Ann Parker of Macon, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away at the age of 77.
Barbara was born to Donald and Mary (Ross) Bagby on Nov. 4, 1944, in the home of her maternal grandparents in Macon.As a child she was an adventurer, the leader-of-the-pack, a fort builder, and never one to be bothered by a scraped knee or muddy shoes. And as the daughter of a major in the US Air Force, she spent much of her childhood traveling the globe with her family, where her adventuresome spirit could truly take flight.
She rode horses in Omaha, ice skated in Germany, modeled clothing in Japan, and met Daniel Putman in Thailand, whom she would later marry and have her daughter, Kristin. She spent those early years of marriage and motherhood in Seattle, where she was a beautician and began to develop her talents in painting and sewing. If something needed fixing, Barbara was usually able to figure it out and also make it beautiful.
On Sept. 2, 1977, Barbara married Joe D. Parker, and they continued to raise Kristin and have adventures throughout Florida, Mississippi, and eventually back to her maternal hometown of Macon.
Barbara had an amazing talent as an artist and brought the joy of painting to many students of hers in those years living in Florida and North Carolina. Her favorite subjects to paint were the Florida beaches and Everglades, magnolias and cardinals, her beloved animals and Biblical scenes of the Christian faith.
She was also a great lover of animals—especially horses and dachshunds. She had a knack for finding the saddest looking dog or horse in need of a home and nursing them back to health and vitality. Her daughter is convinced she could talk to animals. She was a hard worker, creative, loved a DIY project, and was happiest when dressed in blue jeans and a little mucky from spending time with her horses and dogs.
She was known for her deep Christian faith and love of Jesus, her sarcastic wit, her kindness, and her generosity of spirit.
Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Don, and mother, Mary. She is survived by her husband Joe, her sister Cathi, her daughter Kristin, her grandchildren Ava and James, her dachshund Jill, and many cousins.
The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Macon Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
