John Davis of Warrenton died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Plentiful sunshine. High 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 12:53 pm
John Davis of Warrenton died Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.