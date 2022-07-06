Josephine “Jo” Talley Green, 76, departed this life on Wednesday, June 15, at her home in the Perrytown Community. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Friday, June 24, at 1 p.m. in the New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon. The Rev. Mildred Boyd officiated, and Pastor Mark Jones and the Rev. Edward Harrington, assisted.
Mrs. Green was born in Warren County on April 25, 1946, to the parentage of Robert and Rena Mae Talley. She received her formal education in the Warren County public schools, attending North Warren High School in Wise.
Being raised in a Christian home, she accepted Christ at an early age. As a young lady, she attended the Russell Union RZUA Church in the Oine Community, Norlina.
As a young adult, Josephine relocated to New Jersey to seek greater employment opportunities. She was employed at BioMet as a quality control specialist and later the supervisor of the Unit. BioMet is a medical device manufacturer which produces innovative orthopedic medical devices and joint equipment. She retired from BioMet after 30 years.
Jo was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Paterson, N.J., for over 30 years. She served on the Nursing Board. After retirement, she returned to her roots and enjoyed every minute of it.
She married Willie Green, Sr., and together they raised three sons.
Jo has now reunited with her parents, Robert and Rena Mae; husband, Willie Green, Sr.; three sisters, Sallie Hargrove, Harriette Talley, Mary Green (Larry); and one brother, Robert Talley.
She is survived by three sons, Melvin, James and Willie; 11 grandchildren, Najwa, Faheema, Jaylen, Qaadriyyah, Iran, Melvin Jr., Wakema, Shareen, Kia, Keyshawn and Shakim; two brothers, Melvin Talley (Mary) and Charles Talley; five brothers-in-law, Calvin Green (Patsy), Jurrell Green (Ann), Kenneth Green (Barbara), Alfonso Green (Sadie) and Walter Green (Linda); one sister-in-law, Clara Green; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
