Mrs. Mildred Mae Atkinson, 74, of Norlina, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, at her home. A graveside funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Macon by the Rev. Neil Woodlief.
Born in Warren County on March 11, 1946, Mrs. Atkinson was the daughter of the late Irvin Ellixson and Sallie Paschall Shearin.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Ray Atkinson of the home; a son, James Atkinson (Tracie) of Havelock; a daughter, Michelle Paine (Chris) of Clayton; two brothers, Douglas Shearin (Linda) of Chesapeake, Va., and Hunter Shearin (Cheryl) of Richmond Va.; six sisters, Irene Sergeant (Kenny) of Eolia, Ky., Mary Jorstad of Chester, Va., Donna Shearin of Richmond, Va., Betty Albis of Richmond, Va., Kaye Lawrence (Kenny) of Richmond, Va., and Lottie Newton of Ahoskie; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mrs. Atkinson was preceded in death by a son, Freddie Ray Atkinson, Jr.; and a brother, H.W. Shearin.
Arrangements were by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.