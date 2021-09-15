Virginia Eggleston Martin, 89, of Oine, died at her home on Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 at the Zion United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Martin was a native of Granville County born to the late Patrick and Ethel Tingen Eggleston. Virginia was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Martin, Jr.; a son, Bobby Martin; a sister, Esther E. Aldrich; and a brother, Thomas Eggleston.
Mrs. Martin was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church and was a loving homemaker for her family.
She is survived by her children, Wayne Martin, Faye M. Gill and husband, Gary, Michael Martin and wife, Lynn, Vickie Martin, Randy Martin and wife, Donna, and Lisa Brannock; her sisters, Marie Hayes, Judy Bunn and Mary Helen Grissom; her brother, James Eggleston; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Gill, Jr., Anthony Martin, Shane Martin, Scott Martin, Nicholas Williams, Martin Williams, Matthew Martin, Wesley Martin, William Brannock and Trey Martin.
Flowers are acceptable, or the family asks that any memorials be directed to the Zion United Methodist Church at 462 Oine Road, Norlina, NC 27563.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
