Doris Perkinson Coleman, 86, of Norlina, died on Thursday, March 16, at Liberty Commons in Louisburg. The Rev. Mike Smith will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at Warren Plains Methodist Church with burial to follow in the Rose-Hundley Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Coleman was a Warren County native born to the late Luther C. and Ruth Stegall Perkinson. Doris was also preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Holt Coleman, Sr., and her brother, Luther Irvin Perkinson.
Mrs. Coleman was retired from Centura Bank in Norlina.
She is survived by her children, Evelyn Coleman Taylor and husband, Bruce, of Wake Forest, and Holt Coleman and wife, Nancy, of New Bern; and her grandson, Landon Holt Coleman.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.