Paul May Junior, 77, of Macon, died Monday, Nov. 2, at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: November 12, 2020 @ 2:20 am
