Antonio Pernell Jones, 26, of Warren County, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 16.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 1:37 am
