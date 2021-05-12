Emma Bartholomew (Vance), 77, of Raleigh, formerly of Warren County, died on Friday, May 7, at UNC Rex Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Fred Leroy and Bessie King Bartholomew.
Emma lived most of her life in Raleigh and was a professional Hair Sylist. She loved being with her family, especially going to Lake Gaston on weekends to visit her brother, Wayne, and his wife, Ann.
She was a very good dancer and loved to shag! She always looked forward to going to Myrtle Beach with the Shag Club.
A private family service will be held.
She is survived by her brothers, Fred Bartholomew and wife, Dee, Raymond Barth-olomew and wife, Nancy, Wayne Bartholomew and wife, Ann, and Danny Bartholomew and wife, Donna; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.