Karutha “Ruth” Lynch, 82, of New York, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 25, 2020. A Celebration of Ruth’s Life was held on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the Rev. Deral Hedgepeth officiating. Burial of cremains followed the service at Pine Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 37571 NC Hwy. 561, Hollister.
Born in Halifax County on June 2, 1937, Ruth was the daughter of the late Martin Lynch and Rebecca Spruill Lynch. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Robert, Irene, Vernon and Spooner.
Ruth is survived by her three children, Belinda Richardson, Evone Payne and her husband, Ron, and Joe Richardson and his fiancé, Ann Dean; her seven grandchildren, Lamont Clemons, Jeremy Richardson, Brittney Richardson, Deante’ Richardson, Joel Richardson, Jasmine Dean and Sheka Dean; her 14 great-grandchildren; and her four siblings, Susie Britt, Roberta Lynch, Horace Lynch and Evelyn Houston.
Arrangements were by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Ave., Rocky Mount. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.