Warrenton, NC (27589)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.