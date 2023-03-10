Victoria Wright Limer, Vicky, of Warrenton (Afton/Elberon community), left us on March 9 at the age of 94. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at Warrenton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. at Warrenton Baptist before the funeral service.
Vicky was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born on Dec. 9, 1928, in the Liberia community. She married the love of her life, Tomas Osborne Limer. They settled in Afton, where they raised their two children, Thomas S. Limer and Louise L. Woltz.
Caring for others was Vicky’s greatest joy. She helped raise her younger siblings, and cared for her parents and her parents-in-law as they aged. In addition to raising her own children and grandchildren, she ran an in-home daycare, where she kept many children in her community. She would happily tell stories about how many of the children she kept didn’t want to leave her when their parents came to pick them up.
Vicky was a devoted member of Warrenton Baptist Church, where she rarely missed Sunday school or church service, and was a teacher in the nursery for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. Limer; daughter, Louise L. Woltz; son, Thomas S. Limer; grandson, Adam (Stephanie) Thrift; and nine siblings. She is survived by her granddaughters, Sarah (Ryann) Thompson, Megan (Rob) Woltz and Rebecca Woltz; great-granddaughters, Molly Thrift and Brooklyn Thompson; and her sister, Sarah Morton.
Memorial donations may be made to Warrenton Baptist Church, 226 N. Main St., Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
