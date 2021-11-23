Jerry Lewis Hargrove, 57, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. A Celebration of Life was conducted Friday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home. The Rev. King Perry officiated, and the Rev. Mary Hargrove and Pastor Mack Lewis assisted.
Jerry was born in Warren County on June 12, 1964, to William L. Hargrove, Sr. and Hattie Pearl Hargrove.
At an early age, he accepted Christ as his savior, was baptized and joined the Manson Missionary Baptist Church. He graduated from Warren County High School in 1985.
Jerry was employed at Boyd Chevrolet and ETC Textile Company, both in Henderson. He later was a truck driver with J&J Logging Company in Warrenton.
He married the former Jacqueline Russell, and they were blessed with three children.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline “Jackie” Russell Hargrove of Norlina; three children, Domonique Powell (Robert) of Franklinton, Jasmine Hargrove and Tyrell Hargrove, both of Norlina; four grandchildren, Kaylah Powell, Kyleigh Powell, Jacoby Powell and Jayden Kearney; two sisters, Linda Hargrove of Warrenton and Brenda Lewis (Pastor Mack Lewis) of Creedmoor; one brother, William Lee Hargrove, Jr. (Sandra) of Norlina; four godchildren, Adrianna Harrington, Kamaya Harrington, Claude Harrington, Jr. and Zacceus Harrington; his mother-in-law, Margaret Russell of Norlina; two sisters-in-law, Cathy Russell and Velma Bunch (Ulysses) of Dumfries, Va.; six aunts, Rosa Hargrove and Stella Hargrove, both of Norlina, Barbara Henderson of Drewry, Nancy Russell of Richmond, Va., Tiny Bephea of Baltimore, Md., and Rosa Suitte of Soul City; eight uncles, George Suitte (Rosa) of El Paso, Texas, John Hargrove (Constance) of Alexandria, Va., Richard Hargrove and Charles Hargrove (Lori), both of Warrenton, Willie Hargrove (Lillie) of Drewry, James Hargrove of Henderson, Bobby Hargrove of Wise and Selver Sylver of Norlina; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William L. and Hattie Pearl Hargrove, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
