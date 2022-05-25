Christine Delores Seegers Cain, 70, departed this life on Tuesday, May 10, at Novant Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at the Abudant Life Church International in Greensboro. Bishop Edward Kirkpatrick is pastor, the Rev. Dr. Willie R. Funderburk, officiated, and the Rev. Laura Bennett delivered the eulogy.
Christine was born May 19, 1951, in Kershaw, S.C. to Paul and Nannie Mae Newman Seegars. She was the first of 13 children.
Christine was raised in the church at Sandy Grove UMC, participating in Sunday school, singing in the choir (Junior and Senior), and on the usher board.
After graduating high school, Christine attended Durham Business College. She had several different jobs before she worked at the USPS from 1986 until her retirement. She joined Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church in Greensboro, serving on the missionary committee, in the Christian Education department, Sunday school, Children’s Department, and as Leader of Leaders (class leader).
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Seegars.
She is survived by her mother, Nannie Mae Seegars of Kershaw, S.C.; one son, Arbra Wendell Allen II (Felicia) of Greensboro; two daughters, Roslyn Allen of Greensboro and Kristen Cain of the home; eight grandchildren, Ny’kel Paris Simmons, Jada Alexus Gatling, Kamuri Ty’Ron Dewitt, Montreze Antonio Wendell Allen, London Kristen Allen, Arbra Allen lll, Synia Allen and Marcus Allen; one great grandchild, Ayllani Allen; 11 sisters, Ernestine McCaskill (Donald) of Bethune, S.C., the Rev. Linda Diane Davis, Faye Woodard (William), Rose Nelson (Lewis), Pat Collins and the Rev. Laura Bennett (Freddy), all of Charlotte, Cathy Seegars, Angie Harris (Lloyd), Karen Gillespie (Robert L.), Lisa Seegars and Vernal Seegars, all of Kershaw, S.C.; one brother, Paul Seegars of Greensboro; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Nieces served as floral bearers, and nephews served as pallbearers.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
