John F. Kilian, age 58, of Ridgeway died Monday, Aug. 1, in WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh. The Rev. Dr. William D. Seaman will conduct funeral services at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Paul's one hour prior to the funeral.
Mr. Kilian is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard John Kilian and Elizabeth Farrar Roberson Kilian.
John graduated from Warren Academy and attended NC State University, where he achieved a BA in Political Science. He continued to live in Raleigh and worked at the News and Observer until July 1, 2022.
John was a kind, generous and loyal soul. His faith guided him to help those around him. Whether a friend needed help with a bill or a pep talk to lift their spirits, John was there. John was a great conversationalist and listener. He was truly one of a kind. He left us too soon and will be sorely missed.
He is survived by nine cousins.
Flowers are accepted, or memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, c/o Linda Seeley, 114 Poplar Mount Rd., Norlina, NC 27563.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
