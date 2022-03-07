Mrs. Constance “Connie” Mabry Williams, 82, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, March 6, at her home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 8 from 5 p.m. until at her home. A private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Inez.
Born in 1940 in Hollister, Connie was the daughter of the late Claude Albert and Mariam Anna Hamlet Mabry. She attended Louisburg College, where she played basketball, averaging 39.9 points a game. She later earned her degree from the University of North Carolina Wilmington, graduating in 1985.
She was a dedicated teacher, teaching at Sampson Community College, Clinton High School, Sampson Middle School and Union Middle School, where she retired in 2015.
Connie was married to the love of her life, Fred, for 48 years. He passed away in 2008. They enjoyed attending NC State football and basketball games together. Connie always lit up the room and loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very active and enjoyed playing tennis and golf, dancing and especially enjoyed spending time at Carolina Beach.
She is survived by her two sons: Craig Williams and wife, Donna, of Smithfield; and Todd Williams and wife, Robbie of Clinton; four grandchildren: Robinson Williams and wife, Megan, of Clayton; Luke Williams of Austin, Texas; Mabry Williams of Raleigh; and Ford Williams of Raleigh; great-grandchild: Davis Belle of Clayton; and sister: Diana Hogge of Newport News, Va.
in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sampson Community College Education Foundation, P.O. Box 318, Clinton NC 28329, in memory of Connie Williams.
Arrangements are by Royal-Hall of Clinton.
