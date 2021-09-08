Antwan George Bullock, 56, departed this life on Aug. 17. Services were conducted on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Wise by the Rev. Kenneth Alexander.
Antwan was born to George and Evelyn Bullock on April 22, 1965, in Elizabeth, N.J. At an early age, he accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized at Liberty Baptist Church in Elizabeth, N.J.
Antwan began his education at Sacred Heart and continued at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Elizabeth, N.J. He was a graduate of the Class of 1984 from Abraham Clark High School in Roselle, N.J.
He was married to Jackie Davis, and to this union two children were born, Ryan and April Bullock.
Antwan had a deep passion for aviation. He loved flying. He obtained his pilot’s license and flew anything he could, from handmade airplanes to small propeller planes. However, flying kites was his specialty. He was an avid stunt kite competitor and flew in many tournaments.
He was employed as a machinist for over 30 years at Whippany Actuation Systems of Whippany, N.J.
Antwan leaves to cherish his memory: his children, Ryan Bullock (Taryn) of Union, S.C. and April Frisco (Brandon) of Alexandria, Va.; his loving parents, George and Evelyn Bullock of Wise; two grandchildren, Clementine and Ender; two sisters, Laverne Bullock of Roselle, N.J. and Patricia Bender (Clearance) of Nashville; two brothers, Alonzo Bullock of Pennsauken, N.J. and Bernard Bullock (Dakiel) of Plainfield, N.J.; the mother of his children, Jacqueline Bullock; godparents, Hattie and Crawford Allen; sisters-in-law, Zelma, Charlene, Paula and Wendy; brothers-in-law, William, Timothy, Thomas and Kevin; his mother-in-law, Helene; aunts, Jessie, Ruth, Margie, Barbara, Debbie, Gail, Gloria and Cynthia; uncles, Reginal, Dwight, Anthony, Nate, Walter, Rufus and Kenneth; great-aunts, Mozelle Alexander and Esther Terry; special and dear friend Sharlene Hinton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
