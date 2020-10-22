Ms. Annie Newell, 99, of Warrenton, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 18, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. The Rev. Lewis Robinson will officiate, and the Rev. Doris Jean Williams will deliver the eulogy. The burial will follow at Little Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Ms. Newell leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Rufus Newell (Gloria-a very special daughter-in-law); four grandsons, Culbert, Christopher, Stanley and Stanford (Marquita); one sister, Bertha Robinson of Baltimore, Md; nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and her former nurse, Lisa Clark.
Ms. Newell will be on view at the funeral home on Friday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.
