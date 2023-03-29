On Saturday, March 25, Cindy Connell Floyd of Wake Forest went home to be with her Savior after a difficult battle with cancer. The family will receive friends Friday night at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of Cindy’s life will be held at Richland Creek Community Church in Wake Forest on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. with a visitation with the family preceding from 9:30-10:30a.m. A graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton at approximately 2:30p.m.
The daughter of Bill and Dale Connell, Cindy graduated from Warren Academy in Warrenton 1976 and UNC-Greensboro in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, and began a career that spanned five decades in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Colorado. Most recently, she was a nursing instructor at Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh. She loved training students to be nurses.
Her favorite hobbies were gardening, cooking and watching birds — passions she inherited from her mother. Cindy was a member of Richland Creek Community Church, where her joy was sharing the Words of Jesus with preschool children, and establishing and leading the Emergency Response Team. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society for Nurses and was a CPR instructor for the American Heart Association.
Cindy is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Dale Connell. She is survived by her husband Gary Floyd; a brother, David (Barbara) Connell of Omaha, Neb.; two sons, Jonathan (Brian) Jackson of Raleigh and Jason (Kaitlyn) Floyd of Wake Forest; and a niece and two nephews, all of Omaha, Neb.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to go to Camp Willow Run in Littleton.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
