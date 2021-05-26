Mattie Jones, 63, of Chapel Hill, formerly of Warren County, died on Saturday, May 22, at Sanford Health and Rehab Center.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
Updated: May 28, 2021 @ 9:02 am
