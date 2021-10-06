Thomas Howard Young, 78, of Jonesborough, Tenn., died on Sept. 19, at home following an extended illness. A private family service was held at Wise Baptist Church, the church Tommy attended as a youth, on Oct. 2. Burial was in the church cemetery.
Tommy was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Warren County to the late Thomas Eugene and Elizabeth Hicks Young.
He was the first in his family to go to college following his graduation as valedictorian of his high school class. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a B.S. in Agricultural Engineering. He began his career as a civil engineer with the USDA Soil Conservation Service and retired in 2005 from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with over 40 years of civil service for the federal government.
Tommy was active in church throughout his life, serving as a deacon, a member of strategic planning committees, and a Sunday school teacher for decades. His community service included local organizations of Lions Club International, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tenn., and numerous disaster relief efforts.
Tommy and his wife, Cora Bell Young, recently celebrated their Golden Anniversary of 50 years of marriage. He is survived by Cora at their home; daughter, Elizabeth Young Evans (Trent Evans), of Catonsville, Md.; son, Gregory T. Young (Lauren Young) of Franklin, Tenn.; four grandchildren, David Margulies, Anna Margulies, Wyatt Young and Cooper Young; three step-grandchildren, Tyler Evans, Trevor Evans and Chloe Evans; and brother, Roy E. Young (Ann B. Young) of Six Mile, S.C.
Memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Springs United Methodist Church, 1432 Gray Station Sulphur Springs Rd., Jonesborough, TN 37659; Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tenn., 1020 Jericho Rd., Kingsport, TN 37662; or Wise Baptist Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements were by Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park of Johnson City, Tenn., and Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
