Hattie Deloris Jones, 76, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A eulogistic service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the King-Burchette family cemetery in Macon by the Rev. Kathard Marks.
Hattie, daughter of the late Samuel and Rosa Davis Jones, was born on Sept. 3, 1944, in Warren County.
She received her formal education through the Warren County school system. After high school, Hattie relocated to New York, where she remained until her retirement from Freedman Die Company after 34 years of employment.
Hattie gave her life to Christ as a young woman. She read her Bible and had faith in God. She loved the Lord and often talked about it. She always had a smile and comforting words for family, friends and all the people that she met. No one was a stranger to her. She was compassionate and helped her family, friends and neighbors.
After retiring and moving back to North Carolina, Hattie provided free babysitting services for her nieces and nephews. She assisted family members and neighbors in many ways.
In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her daughter, Phyllis; eight siblings, Ida Christine, Joyce Ann, Jeffrey Leroy, James Earl, John Lee, Robert McCoy, Roger Neal and Palmer Evan Jones; and other family members.
Hattie is survived by her daughter, Sharon Burchette (Eric); two grandchildren. Kevin and Terrance (Latise); three sisters, Nannie L. Jones of Norlina, Betty Burnette and Rosa E. Jones, both of Wise; sisters in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.