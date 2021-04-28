Shirley Temple Wilkes Evans, 76, of Henderson left us suddenly on Saturday, April 10. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Alert Pentecostal Holiness Church, 719 Alert Rd., Louisburg.
Shirley was the daughter of the late Lee Daniel and Mary Wharam Wilkes. In additional to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Sidney Allen Evans, Sr., and a son, Lucas Allen Evans.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Betty Evans; her son, Sidney A. Evans, Jr. (Jenny); her grandchildren, Janie Marie Evans and Laramae Elizabeth Evans; sisters, Helen Starnes and Dorothy Stock; as well as some grand furbabies.
Shirley graduated from Bunn High School in 1962 and received an Early Childhood Education degree from Vance-Granville Community College. She was a loyal wife to her loving husband up until his death. She was a loving and kind lady, and a member of Alert Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Shirley was an animal lover and is also survived by her dogs, “Sweet Pea” and “Bubbles,” and her cats, “Black Britches” and “Shammrock.” She was known for not having a filter and saying what she thought. Shirley enjoyed cross stitching and had journaled daily for years.
Arrangements are by Lancaster Funeral and Cremation Services of Louisburg. Online condolences may be made to lancasterfcs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.