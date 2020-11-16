Margie Shearin Hardee, 81, of Macon, died at her home on Sunday, Nov. 15. The Rev. Franklin Stansbury will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Hardee was a native of Warren County and the daughter of the late Russell and Elsie Carter Shearin. She was a lifetime member of Vaughan Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Jack William Hardee; her siblings, Evelyn J. Kennedy, Carolyn S. Hall and husband, Roy, Russell E. Shearin and Donald Shearin; and her stepchildren, William Hardee, Chris Hardee, Shelia Lumpkin and Sherry King.
Pallbearers will be Tony Davis, Larry Rudd, Joe Harris, Danny Boyette, Frank Ryder and Robert Shearin.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Tuesday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
