Robert Edgar (Bobby) Jones passed away on Friday, March 18, at Duke University Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at the Warrendale Cemetery in Norlina. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from noon-1:30 p.m. at Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café in Norlina.
Bobby was the first grandchild of John Hays Currie and Ethel Estelle McCurry. Bobby was born March 19, 1942, in the family home, on Harmon Street, Norlina. He was the son of Ada Mae Currie Jones Gums and Henry Edgar Jones of Alabama.
Bobby grew up in Norlina and graduated from Norlina High School in 1960.
Bobby was a great athlete and was known for his exploits and accomplishments on the football field. He ran track and played football for Chowan College.
After college, Bobby enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany from 1964 to 1966, as a Hawk Missile Fire Control Operator.
Bobby married Helen Young Church of Vance County on Sept. 18, 1971. They had two children, Robert Marshall and Charlotte Elizabeth.
Bobby worked most of his life and retired from Southern Bell/Bell South telephone company.
He is survived by his two children, Robert Marshall Jones of Salisbury and Charlotte Jones Safrit; son-in-law, Charles; and two grandchildren, Colin, and Alistair of Allentown, Pa. Bobby leaves behind his partner, Anne Kennedy, and her son, Christopher. He is also survived by two sisters, Carol Jones Autry of Tarboro and Joy Gums Floyd of Simpsonville, S.C.; and a brother, Chip Gums of Columbia S.C.
Bobby moved back to Norlina in 2014 and lived there until his death.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
