John Boyd Fleming Sr., 91, died Monday, Jan. 11, at his home in Supply. He was born April 20, 1929, in Warren County, son of the late John Coleman Fleming and Emma Lou Fleming.
Mr. Fleming was a member of Warrenton Baptist Church and past treasurer of the Allen Bible Class. He retired with the NCDOT (42 years) and the NC National Guard (40 years) while also serving 61 years with the Masonic Lodge, where he celebrated his Diamond Jubilee of 60 years in 2019. Mr. Fleming was also a past member of the Warrenton Lions Club.
Mr. Fleming was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mavis Vaughan Fleming, as well as sibling, Clifton Long Fleming, and granddaughters, Karen Arline Loposay and Natalie Lynn Loposay.
Mr. Fleming is survived by his three children, Linda F. Loposay (Don) of Wake Forest, Boyd Fleming (Robin) of Supply and Tommy Fleming (Deb) of Greenville; two brothers, Wilson Fleming (Pat) and Thomas Peete Fleming (Judy); two sisters, Minnie Lou F. Buffaloe and Ora Mae F. Powell (Charles); six grandchildren, Kim Byram (Chris), Jarrod Loposay (Suzanne), Brad Fleming (Hope), Lauren F. Farren (Drew), Colt Fleming and Gracie Fleming; and four great-grandchildren, Mason R. Byram, Olivia Mavis Farren, Jack B. Fleming and Demi N. Loposay.
The family will hold a memorial service in Warrenton at a later date following the COVID-19 pandemic.
