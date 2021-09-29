Christopher George Pierce “Chris,” 49, entered eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 24, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at noon at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton. Burial will follow at Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, also in Warrenton.
Mr. Pierce was born Friday, Nov. 13, 1971, to Bettie Allen and the late Robert Lewis Epps. Chris accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Manson Baptist Church. He enjoyed attending many churches as an adult.
Chris attended night school to earn his GED and never stopped striving to reach his goals. Although he worked many public jobs, he always wanted to own his own business. Chris founded Explosive Bullies Kennel, and earlier this year, opened Warren Animal Feed in Warrenton.
Chris was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lewis Epps; grandfather Samuel Lee Bullock; and two aunts, Callie Lucille Bullock and Shirley Jean Bullock.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Jordan Pierce, of the home; six children, Erica Williams and Christopher Lewis, both of Henderson, Lashonda Williams of Cary, Dustin Jordan of the home, Josiah Pierce of Henderson and Jorja Pierce of the home; his mother, Bettie Allen, of Henderson; grandparents, Mary K. Bullock of Manson, Lorenzo Epps, Sr. and Mary Epps of Norlina; his father-in-law, Johnie Jones of Warrenton; two sisters, Tonya Perry (John) of Youngsville and Sophia Jordan of Chicago, Ill.; three brothers, David Jones (Donna) of Wilmington Del., William Pierce (Ranada) of Henderson and Leandreas Allen (Crisalyn) of Suffolk, Va.; six brothers-in-law, Percy Alston and Johnie Jones, Jr. of Warrenton, Louis Smith of Falls Church, Va., Richard Jordan (Beverly) and Ballard Jordan (Debra), of Norristown, Pa., and Destry Jordan of Raleigh; and other relatives.
Arrangements are by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
