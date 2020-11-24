Claude Jackson “Jack” Faulkner, 73, of Warrenton, died Saturday, Nov. 21, at Vidant North Medical Center in Roanoke Rapids. The Rev. Charles Tyner, Sr. will conduct graveside funeral services at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, in Greenwood Cemetery.
Mr. Faulkner was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Perry Faulkner and Elva Ellis Faulkner.
He is survived by two sons, Troy Faulkner (Erin) and Shawn Faulkner (Geneva); three sisters, Nancy Neal, Elizabeth Sadler and Patsy Thompson; two grandchildren, Brena and Catelynn; and a special friend, Martha Haislip.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
