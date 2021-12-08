Eunice Bender Tucker, 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by her children, after a period of declining health.
Eunice was born on March 5, 1935, in Ridgeway to Arnold and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bender. She was the second of 12 children born on the farm, working alongside her dad to milk the cows and care for the animals on the farm.
She married her first husband Norman Hill, Sr., at the tender age of 15, and began a family consisting of five children with him in Baltimore, Md. In 1958, she moved back to North Carolina, where she met the love of her life, Thomas Tucker, Sr., and married him in 1962. They had six children together.
She was a hard worker throughout her life, but is most remembered as the store clerk and cook at Tucker’s Grocery and Grill for over 40 years. Many throughout the community still miss her “Four-Wheel Drive biscuits” that she cooked each morning at the grill. Eunice was a devoted wife and mother to her 11 children and 20 grandchildren. “Miss Eunice” as she was affectionately called by many in the community, never wanted to see a soul or animal go hungry or be mistreated.
Eunice was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway her entire life. She was a member of the Ladies Aid Society for over 50 years, working with the ladies to help many throughout the church and the community. She was a founding member of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and the Ridgeway Community Club, serving as the treasurer for almost 50 years. She was also a founding member in the Ridgeway Historical Society and worked with the other members to get one of Jacob Holt’s houses moved to a location in Ridgeway to be used as the Ridgeway Historical Society Museum.
Eunice was predeceased in death by her parents, Arnold and Lizzie Bender; five siblings, Arnold Bender, Jr., Barbara Bender, Regina Riley, Willie Lee Bender and Janet Godwin; one daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Yates; one grandson, Charles Medlin; and her husband of 40 years, Thomas Tucker, Sr. She is survived by her children, Joel Hill of Ridgeway, Linda Medlin of Norlina, Dorothy Hill of Henderson, Jeanette Long (Cecil) of Middleburg, Thomas W. Tucker Jr. of Ridgeway, Patsy Watkins (Glenn) of Palmer Springs, Va., Lloyd Tucker of Ridgeway, Victor Tucker (Jennifer) of Ridgeway, Trina Paynter (James) of Norlina and Christopher Tucker (Bethany) of Ridgeway. She is also survived by six siblings, Edna Neal of Ridgeway, Marie Eden of Henderson, Freida Harlow of Ridgeway, Catherine Naylor (G.W.) of Harrisburg, Margaret Daeke of Manson and Albert George Bender of Ridgeway. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren: Waylon Medlin (Joanne), Randy Medlin, Amy Matthews, Billy Jack Medlin, Rebecca Neal, Darlene Hill, Charlene Ayscue, Samuel Carroll, Angie Rowland (Ryan), Danny Moss, Jr. (April), Brandon Moss, Tiffany Tucker, Thomas Webster “TW” Tucker III, Kellen Tucker, Joshua Tucker, Josiah Paynter, Anna Grace Paynter, Molly Tucker, Christian Tucker and Ryan West. In addition, Eunice is survived by 24 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other family members, and her beloved dogs, Ruby and Little Bit.
Due to health concerns from the family, there will be a “family only” graveside service held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
A public celebration of her life will be held and announced at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Ladies Aid Society or Hazelwood House Lake Country Area on Aging in South Hill, Va.
Anyone that needs to view Mrs. Tucker may do so between the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
