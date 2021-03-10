Kadarius Montel Durham, 27, joined the stars to begin his eternal life on Wednesday, March 3. A Memorial Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m. on the grounds of Camp Kerr Lake in Henderson. The Rev. John Emmett Jefferson officiated, and the Rev. William Alston assisted.
Kadarius was born March 25, 1993, in Durham, to Daniel and Andrea Durham Williams. He received his education in the Wake County public schools, graduating from Garner Magnet High School. Throughout his education, choir was a big part of what shaped him.
Kadarius co-owned a flooring company with his father, Daniel. In addition to working with his father, he was employed at Lowes in Garner.
Kadarius loved to sing, dance, read comic books, play video games, and his astrology.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his parents, Daniel and Andrea Williams of Spring Hope; his younger sisters, Anika Williams of Raleigh and Asia Williams of Spring Hope; to Kadarius, he had more sisters and gained brothers: Nicki, Tyler, Rachel, Kenly and Vanessa; his maternal grandmother, Lue Ethel Durham of Drewry; his paternal grandparents, Mary Smith of Manson and Tony Williams of Virginia; his Papa, Joe Harrison of Oine; a host of aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins, relatives and friends whom he loved dearly.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
