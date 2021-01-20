Dorothy Rose Hamm “Dot” Thompson, 75, of the Afton-Elberon community, died Saturday, Jan. 16, at Duke University Medical Center. The Rev. Seth Miller will conduct 11 a.m. memorial services Friday, Jan. 22, at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Green Hamm, Jr. and Louise Aycock Hamm; and her husband, William Gene Thompson.
Dot was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, where she was a member of the WMU and the choir, served on the building and grounds committee, and participated in the church’s food drive.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by one daughter, April Thompson Sipfle (husband David); one son, William “Billy” Thompson, Jr. (fiance’ Stacey Wiles); two sisters, Jane Freeze and Brenda Abbott; and four grandchildren, Ellie Galantis, Makenzie Vaughan, Gant Sipfle and Salena Thompson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
