Eloise Alston Carter (born Nov. 23, 1924), formerly of the Afton Community, departed this life at home with her daughters on Sunday, April 3, in Randallstown, Md.
Her memorial service has been entrusted to Wylie Funeral Home (wyliefh.com) and will be streamed on April 15, beginning at 2 p.m.
Her family gratefully acknowledges all kindnesses extended to her during her life and those shared with us during this time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.