SFC Clyde Davis, Jr., 59, departed this life on Wednesday, April 7, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Edward Harrington. Burial with military honors will follow at The Greater Lovely Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Clyde, son of the late Clyde Sr. and Essie L. Davis, was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Warrenton. He received his education in the Warren County public school system, graduating from John Graham High School.
After graduation, Clyde enlisted in the United States Armory. After 20 years of service, he retired from the Army in 2000. He was then employed by Tom’s Snacking Company for eight years, where he received the name of “Snack Master.” He leaved behind his current job of 15 years, Genico. His greatest passions were cooking, being outside and hunting.
Clyde was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 35 years. Sherry Davis; three children, Courtney M. Durham (Ronnie), Desirae M. Davis and Brandon L. Davis (Kendal); four grandchildren, CamRyn M. Durham, MiKenley D. Woods, Kysen B. Davis and Melanie A. Davis; mother and father-in-law, William and Zona Henderson; one sister-in-law, Tammy Henderson; one uncle, Theodore Davis; one niece, Toni Reeves; one nephew, Kerry Henderson, Jr.; and a host of other family members, friends and loving neighbors.
The viewing will be held from noon-5 p.m. on Friday, April 16 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
