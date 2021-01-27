Robert Darrell Perry, Sr., 82, of Norlina, died on Monday, Jan. 25, at his home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at Warren Dale Cemetery in Norlina.

Mr. Perry was a native of Mount Hope, W.Va., born to the late Roy Lee and Arietta Catherine Turner Perry (Harris). He was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Stegall Perry; his sister, Betty H. Campbell; his brothers, Edward L. “Bill” Perry and Warren Perry and wife, Nina; and a niece, Andrea Perry Myers.

Mr. Perry was a proud veteran of the US Marine Corps. He was a member of Norlina United Methodist Church and was retired superintendent at the Ball/Incon Glass Company.

He is survived by his sons, Robert D. “Dee” Perry, Jr. and wife, Teresa Coudriet Perry, and Bryan L. Perry and wife, Anita Quinn; his grandchildren, Christine Perry, Brandon Perry (Stephany) and Blake Perry; his sister, Judy Osborne and husband, Ron; his sister-in-law, Dot Perry; his brothers-in-law, John Campbell and Larry Stegall and wife, Pat; his special friend, Jean Strum and family; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Warren Dale Cemetery, c/o Lou Stultz, PO Box 1355, Norlina, NC 27563.

