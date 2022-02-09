Jacqulyn Davis Bullock, 70, departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 29, at her residence in Henderson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. in the Warrenton Fire Station Multipurpose Center. The Rev. Cora V. Boyd officiated, and the Rev. Omega Perry assisted. Burial followed in the Davis Family Cemetery in Warrenton.
Jacqulyn was born on March 15, 1951, in Warren County to General Jackson Davis and Sallie Gill Davis. At an early age, she accepted Christ and joined the Bethlehem Baptist Church in the Wise Community.
Jacqulyn received her education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from North Warren High School. After graduation, she became employed at Glen Raven Textiles. She was a dedicated and hard worker for over 40 years.
Jacqulyn had many hobbies, but found great joy in fishing, sewing, exercising and cooking. Her cooking was immensely enjoyed by her family and friends, especially her banana pudding. She enjoyed listening to music and dancing, spending time with her family, keeping her grandchildren and, most of all, going to church.
She was married to Larry Bryant, and this union was blessed with two children. She later married Willie L. Bullock.
Jacqulyn was preceded in death by her parents; one great-granddaughter, Trinity L. Gill; and her brother, Otis Vincent “Moe” Davis.
She is survived by her son, Troy L. Davis (Debra) of Henderson; her daughter, Tamara “Tammie” Bryant of North Chesterfield, Va.; five grandchildren, Brittney M. Bryant, Terricka L. Gill, Weslyn Henderson, Christopher Davis and Timothy Carver; five great-grandchildren, Jayce, Arianna, Brionna, DaNiya and Harmonie; her sister, Linda C. Davis of Wise; her nephews, Randy C. Davis (Virginia) and Otis Davis, Jr.; her uncle, William Gill of Baltimore, Md.; her aunts, Bertha Manning of Baltimore, Md. and Etta Mae Gill of Henderson; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.