Terry Lynn Elliott, 56, died on Tuesday, June 21, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. The Rev. Robby Ross will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Providence United Methodist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Elliott was born to the late James Elliott and Mabel Ayscue Powell. Terry was a member of Providence United Methodist Church, was a member of the Afton-Elberon Volunteer Fire Department and the Vance County Rescue Squad.
Mr. Elliott was formerly employed by A.R. Perry Glass Company.
He is survived by his sister, Jennifer P. Edwards, and husband, Jason, of Henderson; and their children, Jordan and Jonathan Edwards.
Any memorials should be directed to the Providence United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
