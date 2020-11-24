Cameron Jamari Alston blessed this world with his sweet and precious soul on August 6, 2020. He safely went home to be with his Master on Wednesday, Nov. 11. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Thursday, Nov. 19, at noon in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Seth Miller officiated, and the Rev. Maggie Stinnett assisted.
Cameron was a loving baby with an adorable smile. Even though Cameron was here only for a short period of time, he brought love and joy to everyone who came in contact with him.
He leaves to cherish loving memories: his mom, Jenaie Alston; his father, William Davis, Jr.; his stepfather, Zenas Harrison; two sisters, Jazmine Harrison and Brooklyn Alston; his grandparents, David and Cerise Monk, Percell and Alice Downey Harrison, William and Josephine Marks Davis, Sr.; two special godmothers, Frederica Hargrove and Donna Hargrove; his godfather, Maceo Sellers; special loving aunts, Hattie Jones, Nannie Jones and Felicia Alston; favorite cousins, Dominique “D.K.” Trotman, Ashley Wattley, Jayda Wattley, Towanna Hargrove, Beyonce Seward and Ashley Robinson; a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
